SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Sangamon County Jail.
County officials said in a Thursday night press release the outbreak involves five staff members and one inmate. The outbreak was declared due to connected cases.
The jail has been on constant safety protocols since the start of the pandemic and worked diligently with public health leaders on virus mitigation, officials said. In the words of the release, the following mitigations have been active:
- Offsite detention facility for suspected or confirmed Covid 19 detainees
- Transitional housing units for isolation inmates for up to 14 days before transferring to the general population.
- All staff have worn surgical masks every shift, every day.
- All staff have worn N-95 masks when recommended by CDC guidelines. (When dealing with a suspected positive inmate)
- All inmates have worn masks since July 31st.
- Continued to educate staff on protocols and Covid 19 related updates. (CDC and Public Health recommendations)
- Monitored all persons entering the facility for temperature and asked questions about recent interactions.
Jail officials said the facility is on full lockdown. No visitors will not be allowed, with only essential staff and court-mandated personnel allowed in.
There will be continued testing among staff and inmates, officials said. Impacted employees will be on leave until cleared by the health department to return to work.
In addition, the jail will be deep-cleaned each day. Officials will continue consulting with Sangamon County health leaders.
"The Sheriff's Office has taken this virus very serious since the beginning of the pandemic," the release said. "We will continue protocols to prevent the introduction and spread of the virus by working with our health care providers and experts."
