BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) - After a shooting killed a Bradley police officer and left her partner critically wounded, the director of the Illinois State Police offered strong words about the crime.
On the night of Dec. 30, police said Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, responded to a noise complaint about dogs barking in a parked car outside of a Comfort Inn. When they arrived at the hotel, located in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50, they found the car and discovered it belonged to Xandria Harris, 26, who is an acquaintance of 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, per law enforcement.
Sullivan is accused of shooting Rittmanic multiple times in an encounter with the officers, causing her death.
On Wednesday, ISP Director Brandan F. Kelly called this shooting, along with the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley, "cowardly acts of evil."
"Officer Bailey was viciously attacked because he was doing his job. Sgt. Rittmanic was executed because she was doing her job. Sean Riley was executed in Wayne County because he was doing his job," Kelly said.
He expressed appreciation in a press conference for everyone who helped bring the suspects in these crimes to justice.
“I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to all of the law enforcement agencies, emergency personnel, first responders and medical personnel for their assistance during this terrible time," Kelly said. "I’d like to thank the men and women of the ISP, particularly ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 special agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators, the US Marshals, Indiana State Police, the Kankakee County States Attorney’s office, Bourbonnais and Bradley Fire and EMS, Fulton County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Wabash County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Kosciusko County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, North Manchester Police Department, Akron Police Department, North Manchester Fire Department. Manchester University Security, Lutheran EMS, and the Wabash Fire Department and the numerous other individuals who have been tirelessly working to ensure these violent individuals face justice."
Kelly went in to talk about the selfless actions of the officers and their sacrifice to keep others safe. He promised authorities will continue to push for justice.
"The Illinois State Police will continue to assist our Bradley Police Department family and will be vigilant in the pursuit justice as this investigation continues," Kelly said. "Through turmoil and tragedy, through good times and bad, the Illinois State Police will always remain ready to aid our law enforcement partners and safeguard everyone in Illinois.
"We all want justice, we all want freedom, we all want safety, no one more than those who serve in law enforcement. But there is no safety, there is no freedom, there is no justice without the law. And there is no law without law enforcement. And there is no law enforcement without people like Sgt. Rittmanic, Officer Bailey, and Deputy Riley, without brave souls like those who serve in the Bradley PD, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and all law enforcement. And every one of us should get down on our knees and thank God for every one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.