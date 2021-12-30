WAYNE CO. Ill. (WFIE) - Ray Tate has officially been charged with First Degree Murder in Wayne County.
NBC Affiliate WFIE, reported court documents show Tate is accused of shooting Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley multiple times.
Tate remains in the Clinton County Jail, but is bail in Wayne County is set for $5 million.
Illinois State Police said Deputy Riley was responding to a "motorist assist" on Interstate 64 Wednesday morning.
There was a brief encounter between Deputy Riley and Tate, when the deputy called for emergency assistance.
When another law enforcement office arrived, they found Deputy Riley's body on the side of the road and his cruiser gone.
Authorities said Tate committed crimes in Missouri before returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody after a hostage situation in Clinton County.
