KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Bradley officer is said to have pleaded for her life moments before she was killed with her own gun, according to Kankakee County prosecutors.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is now urging for the Federal Government to intervene in the case and is purposing life sentences for both Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, with the potential consideration of the death penalty.
Sullivan and Harris were taken into custody on several felony charges, including being charged for the shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.
Prosecutors say around 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 30, Rittmanic and Bailey, responded to a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a parked car outside a Comfort Inn.
According to officials, when the two arrived to the hotel located in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50, they found the car in question and discovered it belonged to Harris — who is a known as an acquaintance of Sullivan.
Proscutores say the officers proceeded to ask the hotel clerk whether there were any rooms under the names of “Xandria Harris” or “Darius Sullivan.”
Rowe states the officers were then sent to Sullivan's room where they attempted to make contact with the suspects, after no response, officers knocked again — this time stating loudly “It’s the Police Department” and asking Harris to exit the room to address the complaint about the noisy dogs, to which, Harris allegedly responded, “Yes,” indicating she would be coming out of the room.
Authorities say the officers knocked on the door at least three more times over the span of several minutes, telling Harris to come out, each time, she responded saying she was coming.
After about 14 minutes of waiting, Harris tried to squeeze herself through the door and close it allegedly in an attempt to prevent officers from taking Sullivan into custody.
Prosecutors say Rittmanic and Bailey proceeded to repeatedly ask Harris to stop blocking the doorway, when Sullivan came around the corner with a 9mm handgun equipped with a drum clip and shot Bailey in the head.
Rowe adds Sullivan then allegedly turned the gun to Rittmanic and shot at her as she tried to run away. Sullivan allegedly pursued Rittmanic down the hallway before pinning her against a door.
Sullivan called out to Harris, telling her to “cock the gun, cock the gun,” while the two battled to disarm Rittmanic and were ultimately successful in doing so, prosecutors said.
The two then stood over Rittmanic pointing guns at her as she laid on the floor, already shot once, Rowe said. She begged Sullivan not to shoot her.
“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t, please don’t,’” Rowe said. “She was desperately pleading for her life.”
With Harris holding Sullivan’s gun, Sullivan allegedly fired two shots from what prosecutors believe to be Rittmanic’s gun, striking the sergeant in the neck area.
Rowe states, after the shooting, Harris handed Sullivan keys and told him, “You have to go." before she retreated to the hotel room, where she gathered her belongings and got her two children, who were in the room at the time, before fleeing.
Sullivan fled down the hotel’s stairwell before leaving in a vehicle.
Rittmanic, 49, and Bailey, 27, were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
Rittmanic later succumed to her injuries, and officials say Bailey is still "fighting for his life."
Sullivan was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force after he walked out of a home in North Manchester, Indiana, a town about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Authorities report seven hours after Sullivan arrest, Harris, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department.
During her bond hearing, Rowe said Harris “actively assisted and enabled Darius Sullivan throughout the course of the murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and [attempted] murder of officer Bailey, and she is equally responsible.”
Harris was denied bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.