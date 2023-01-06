CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Within the first week of 2023, there have been multiple shooting incidents in the Champaign area. One shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who has not been publicly identified yet.
On January 5th, 2023, Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. CPD reports the victim was walking with an unidentified man. The man opened fire and fled the scene after shooting the victim.
One local resident shared their experience the night of the shooting.
"I heard these loud pops. Before I knew what the outcome was, I just froze in my room. I was afraid to move, I was afraid to leave the room. Because I didn't know if there was anyone outside with a gun. It's shocking to realize that somebody had been shot and killed so close to my house."
According to CPD, shooting incidents were reduced by 50.2% in 2022 compared to 2021. The Department pointed to the steps it's taken to build engagement and combat violence. Some include spending over 300 hours for community events, reducing homicide rates, expanding services and more.
However, some residents believe there needs to be more focus on the youth from officials and parents.
"We need to go back to the old-time way of just disciplining our children. Making sure our children are productive citizens," said Tony Odem, Champaign resident.
Long-time resident Tony Odem has witnessed Champaign's crime rate go up and down over the years. This has inspired Odem to help make a change.
"I was giving away free hoodies and free haircuts. I have mentor breakfasts where I invite mentors and kids who want to be mentored. We're trying to get AAU teams and trying to create other avenues that we can take kids around the country, and get them inspired to be better," said Odem.
Only time will tell whether the gun violence trends from the first week of 2023 will continue through the year.
