MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Route 121 is shut down in both directions for a two vehicle crash outside Mt. Zion. The Macon County Sheriff's office tells WAND News two people were airlifted to Springfield and three others were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle crossed the center line before 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of McDonald Road and Route 121 resulting in the crash.
The road is closed in both directions near Hervey City. Crews have closed the road at Sefton Road and Route 121 as well as Myers Road and Route 121.
Illinois State Police, The Macon County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Zion Police are all on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
