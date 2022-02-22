VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - Troopers are responding to a commercial motor vehicle and passenger car crash Tuesday in Vermilion County.
State police said the crash happened on I-74 westbound at mile post 206.
Drivers should expect delays and slowing or stopped traffic. They should use caution in this area or find an alternate route.
