CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were alerted to a house fire at a single-family home in Champaign Tuesday morning after a passerby called 911.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of N. Third St. just after 8 a.m.
Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.
There had been moderate smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.
The cause of this fire is under investigation as investigators remain on the scene. No one was injured.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
