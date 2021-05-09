PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A building in Downtown Pana is heavily damaged after catching fire Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:18 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 106 East Second Street.
Upon arrival crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the building.
The Pana Fire Department said crews quickly got the fire under control once trucks were positioned properly and water supply was used.
Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland said no one was inside of the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
The Pana Fire Department was assisted by responders from Owaneco, Tower Hill, Assumption, Mowequa, Oconee, Taylorville, Nokomis and Witt.
A separate downtown building on the same block caught fire back in December 2020. The fire damaged the building to the point where it had to be demolished.
