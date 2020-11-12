JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan, Scott, and Cass County Crime Stoppers are trying to identify two suspects they believe to be involved in a Walmart robbery.
According to Crime Stoppers, a black male and a white female (pictured above) are suspected of removing seven Razer Gaming systems without payment and spraying mace at an employee upon exiting from a Jacksonville Walmart on Nov. 10 at 5:24 p.m.
The male suspect is believed to be approximately 5-foot-4 in height and between 120-130 pounds in weight. Authorities said he was carrying a black backpack.
Suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV waiting for them outside. It was driven by a third unknown subject.
The police ask anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crimes within the three-county area to submit a tip online by going to this link.
