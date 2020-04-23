DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare in Decatur is now an official designated COVID-19 testing site for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"We've done over 100 tests at this location since we began testing," said CEO Tanya Andricks. "We obtain the testing samples from our patients, or from people who needed testing, and then every day, those are taken via courier to one of the IDPH state labs."
The facility does the tests every afternoon, and people are tested without having to leave their vehicles.
"Our staff garb up and they go to the car, and collect the specimen, and then a medical provider will see you and speak with you," Andricks said.
Andricks said test results usually come quickly.
"We typically have results within 24 to 48 hours," she said. "In the last few days, we've been getting test results the very next day."
Crossing Healthcare notifies everyone of their test results, and does not charge patients for the testing.
"The state lab runs the tests, the kits were provided by the state, and we do not charge patients for these," Andricks said.
Crossing Healthcare is doing about 10-20 tests a day, and has done more than 100 tests so far. Andricks says about 12% so far have tested positive.
If you want to get tested at Crossing Healthcare, you can call them at 217-877-9117 to speak with a nurse. If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they will schedule you for an appointment.