SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Several roads are closed Thursday evening as Springfield crews complete repairs.
City Water, Light & Power said in a press release their workers are fixing a broken water main in the 700 block of Bruns Lane after 4 pm. Traffic is reduced to one lane of traffic in both directions north of Jefferson Street. The lanes will stay closed until surface pavement repairs are finished.
Repairs are also underway Thursday at the Monroe and Stange intersection. Stange is closed northbound between Capitol and Monroe Streets, while eastbound Monroe is closed between Chatham Road and Stange. Once surface pavement repairs are finished, the road will re-open.
CWLP said drivers should find alternate routes if possible. Those in the area should slow down and pay attention to crews and equipment on or near the road.