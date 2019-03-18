DACC offering High School Equivalency and Manufacturing Path

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Area Community College is now offering a course to help students become part of the manufacturing business.
The course has been offered in previous years, but this year, educators are working to continue to improve their program.
"These classes aren't necessarily college credit ... they are more independent based. So it takes off the pressure of that A or B," said Adult Education Director Laura Williams.
She says the program is helping students get both their GED (or High School Equivalency) and then work toward their manufacturing certificate in the afternoon.
The program is offered Monday-Friday for 7 to 8 hours a day, but students have the option of adding more time if needed.
The course will run for 10 weeks and students may qualify for a paid work experience at one of the local manufacturing plants.
To qualify, students must be 18 years or older and must read at or above a 9th grade reading level.
For further information please contact DACC Adult Education right away at Prairie Hall, Room 119 or call 217-443-8782.