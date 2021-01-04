SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Gov. JB Pritzker has appointed Dana Popish Severinghaus as the Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance.
Popish Severinghaus has legal, policy, government relations, and insurance industry-related experience.
Popish Severinghaus was a former legislative and regulatory counsel at Allstate Insurance Company.
She is a Member of the Association of Corporate Counsel, Board Member of the Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund, Secretary of the Illinois Insurance Association, Advisory Board Member and Co-Chair of Government Relations Advisory Council for the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, Women in Law Mentor at Chicago Kent College of Law and Auxiliary Board Member of ChildServ.
Popish Severinghaus has a Juris Doctor from Chicago Kent College of Law.
