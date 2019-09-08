DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – First responders in Danville were busy fighting a fire into the early morning hours Sunday.
Danville fire crews were called to the 500 block of West Madison street at around 5:10 a.m. about a possible residence on fire.
Upon arrival, crews say the two-story structure was already engulfed in flames. They could even see parts of the roof fully engulfed.
The house was vacant at the time and is vacant.
The house was a total loss at about $30,000.
No one was hurt.
Cause is determined arson after investigation.
Crews are working to find the person or people behind this investigation.