URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner identified a 20-year-old shot and killed during a shooting incident in Urbana.
Adrian Watson Jr., 20, of Danville was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. on October 10, after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
According to officials, on Sunday, October 10, at approximately 7:08 a.m., Urbana police officers responded to the 1000 block of South Smith Road in Urbana for the report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, officers located Watson, who had been shot multiple times and began to attend to his injuries.
Watson was then transported to Carle Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers identified the suspect as Amahrion Lee, 18, of Champaign, and notified local agencies.
A short while later, police located Lee near his residence in Champaign and took him into custody.
Police arrested Lee for first-degree murder and home invasion.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373- TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.