(KTLA/WAND) - Dick Van Dyke was involved in a solo car crash last Wednesday in California, TMZ first reported.
Dick Van Dyke is a Danville native.
The actor’s vehicle apparently slid and crashed into a gate in Malibu, police sources told the entertainment website. Arriving officers found Van Dyke behind the wheel of his 2018 Lexus LS 500. The 97-year-old was also bleeding from the nose and mouth, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.
The Malibu Police Department confirmed to CNN that the actor suffered only “minor injuries.”
TMZ reported that Van Dyke chose not to go to a hospital. Police sources reportedly told the outlet that they submitted a request for the “Mary Poppins” star to retake his driving test.
While there’s no confirmation rain played a factor, it’s no secret that roadways have been slick due to the massive amounts of rainfall that have hit the region over the past two days.
The accident comes a decade after the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor’s Jaguar caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway. Van Dyke was unhurt during the 2013 incident, his wife said at the time.
