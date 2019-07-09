DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Back in January, about 200 books were removed from the Danville Correctional Center without a notice.
This left many people concerned and asking questions.
On Monday, state lawmakers questioned the head of the Illinois Department of Corrections regarding the reason behind this. The removal happened without anyone's knowledge and instead they found out through individuals in prison.
After carefully examining all that was gone, they became interested in finding out more.
"What was equally concerning was the nature of the books," said the Director of the Education Justice Program, Rebecca Ginsburg.
Most of the books removed were from African-American history, education, slavery and children's books.
She said once State Representative Carol Ammons found out, she was quick to take action. She quickly made a session happen on Monday for people to discuss the need for the books.
One primary reason the books needed to be put back was to support the Education Justice Project. It is the only project in the state that builds a college-in-prison program that focuses on providing higher education for those in prison.
Danville Correctional Center is the only center to currently have a library for those in need.
"We can't operate this program with integrity unless we have access to those resources. Outside donors are not going to be investing unless they have assurances that the investments they make are going to be protected and honored," said Ginsburg.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Corrections assured Ginsburg the books would all be returned on the shelves. However, Ginsburg says the original question still remains: Why were they removed to begin with?
"We are not just looking for freedom to censorship, but freedom to higher education for incarcerated students," said Ginsburg.
She says the department overall needs some change. She wants to prevent this from ever occurring again.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all books have been returned.