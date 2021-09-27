SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Airport named 2021 Primary Airport of the Year by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Twelve airports were recognized and awarded at this year's Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.
IDOT presents the awards to reflect on the importance and vitality of the state's aviation system.
"Aviation is one of the key components that goes into making Illinois the transportation hub of North America," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Our aviation partners take great pride in the work they do supporting transportation, jobs, and quality of life in their communities. These awards highlight their efforts as well as those of the entire Illinois aviation community."
The facilities are selected based on their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT, a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events.
Due to the pandemic canceling last year's conference, awards were based on achievements over the last two years.
The 2020 recipients are:
• Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport - Primary Airport of the Year
• St. Louis Downtown Airport - Reliever Airport of the Year
• Pekin Municipal Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year
• Joliet Regional Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year
• Gen-Air Park Airport - Privately-owned Airport of the Year
• Pinckneyville Community Hospital - Heliport of the Year
The 2021 recipients are:
• Decatur Airport - Primary Airport of the Year
• Waukegan National Airport - Reliever Airport of the Year
• Southern Illinois Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year
• Kewanee Municipal Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year
• Frasca Field - Privately-owned Airport of the Year
• University of Chicago Hospitals - Heliport of the Year
There are close to 100 public-use airports and heliports in Illinois, with nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The system of airports supports more than 492,000 jobs, with a combined payroll of $21.9 billion and a total economic impact of $95.4 billion.
More than 700 aviation facilities across the state include heliport and grass landing strips and balloon, glider, and ultra-light landing facilities.
To learn more about aviation in Illinois and the Illinois Aviation System Plan, visit www.ilaviation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.