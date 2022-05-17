SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) committee paid tribute to employers at the annual awards banquet.
The ceremony took place in Bloomington on May 13. Employees who have served in the National Guard or Reserves nominated employers and presented them with various awards for their commitment to their employees and the military service.
Both Thompson Middle School in St. Charles, Illinois, and Memorial Behavioral Health Center in Springfield, received the Seven Seals Award. An award acknowledging a significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission.
“The Seven Seals award recognizes the efforts of more than 4,800 volunteers who carry out ESGR’s mission across the nation daily,” said Michael Holub, state vice chairman, Illinois ESGR committee. “The Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.”
Several Illinois employers received Above and Beyond awards including Muller Company of Decatur and ADM headquarters in Decatur and Chicago.
Above and Beyond awards are given in limited numbers and presented annually recognizing employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act in granting leave to their Guard and Reserve employees for military duty.
Mueller Company, of Decatur, Illinois, was nominated by Cpl. Gabriel Mociran as a result of his recent deployment to Saudi Arabia.
“I was reassured not to worry about anything and that my job was safe upon my return,” Mociran said in his nomination letter. “Mueller is very accommodating toward the Reserves and are true patriots.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Mueller was Austin Cox and Levie Marcum.
“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of Gabe’s deployment to Saudi Arabia last year,” Cox said. “Mueller really respects his service and all who serve in the military.”
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), with headquarters in Decatur, Illinois and Chicago, received the Extraordinary Employer Support (EES) award.
An award created to recognize sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve service. Only prior recipients of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award or the Pro Patria award, who have demonstrated sustained support for three years after receiving one of those awards, are eligible for consideration at the committee level.
Nominated by Maj. Andrew Marchese, ADM demonstrated their support in a multitude of ways from their active recruitment of transitioning and veteran service members to their ADM-veteran employee resource group for vets.
“This award is a continued sustainment piece,” said Marchese in accepting the award on behalf of ADM. “They have created sustained recruiting and retention for veterans and support for its service members. ADM will continue its best practices for all who work for them.”
