DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur business owners said she may be forced to shut down and sell her shop, because of a water main issue.
Olga Apker has owned Olga's House of Stuff for almost 22 years, selling nick nacks, furniture and vintage items.
"Because I am from Russia, Moscow, I prefer older stuff," Apker told WAND News.
But Apker said she could be forced to close because of a water main issue.
"I would never think that I could lose everything in a split second just because the city makes me do it," Apker said.
Last month she received a letter from the city of Decatur, telling her there was a leak in front of her store on North Water Street. City officials said the leak is coming from the line that feeds into the city's water main.
"I never understood I would responsible for this, and I figure out I am," Apker explained
She called Advanced Plumbing and Bath to get an estimate. She was quoted almost $16,000 to rip up the sidewalk and road, repair the line and repave.
"I have to sell everything I ever worked for to fix this leak under water street," Apker added.
Officials with the city of Decatur's water department tell WAND News because of Chapter 64 in city code, any commercial business owner is responsible for leaks between the business account and the main city's line. This means even the pipe that runs under North Water Street, would be the business owner's responsibility.
"My American dream is not American dream no more. It's just that easy to destroy everything I worked for, for many many years," Apker said.
Apker said she's now warning other business owners to be aware- they could be on the hook for costly repairs, even if its not on their property.
"No investment seems like its worth it here, because you can't invest the money in the city of Decatur, knowing that anything can be taken away from the you in the split of a second," Apker added.
Decatur Water Services told WAND News they do work with individual businesses when issues like this come up, but their hands are tied because of the city code. A third of the city is surveyed each year between May and July for these issues.
Apker said she has hired an attorney to help navigate the issue.
