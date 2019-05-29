DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown is on to this year's Decatur Celebration.
Wednesday, those behind the fun finally revealed what Celebration-goers can expect for entertainment.
Officials announced the Celebration has upgraded from eight stages to nine. There's also going to be a large showing of support for a Battle of the Bands.
As for headlining acts, on Friday night, it's Head East. The rock band is originally from central Illinois. Saturday night's headliner is country artist Clay Walker. As for Sunday’s main act, the crowd was left with a cliffhanger.
“We have a throwback R&B artist that we will be able to announce here shortly and then also, our main act," said Event Producer Jarrod Cox. "I guarantee ya, once you realize who it is, you will be blown away on the show stage."
Cox explained some negotiations were still underway to lock in those acts.
Several other acts were also announced on Wednesday. On the Christian stage Saturday is We Are Messengers. On Sunday, there's I am They.
Bruno Mars fans will be able to see a show Sunday on the Fun Fest Stage from tribute band Earth to Mars.
Other acts who made the event roster include Moonshine Bandits, Awesome Squad, Rehab, Sponge, Cory Dennison Band and Saving Abel.
Of course, as soon as WAND gets the details of the finals acts, we'll pass them on!
Admission ahead of time will be $10 and $15 on-site. There will also be an additional event entrance to help streamline the crowd attending.
Celebration this year is from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.