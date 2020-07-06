DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to postpone a vote on native planting areas in the city.
The vote followed a discussion on whether to allow "maintained and managed native landscaping" and "prairie grass restoration projects", with limits. A proposed ordinance, which has been in the works for a year, would allow a limited number of native plantings.
"An approach that allows property owners more flexiblity, not less, to experiment with native plantings, with native grasses, and native landscaping in their backyards, and on certain commercial plots, where the city has never allowed them before," explained City Manager Scot Wrighton.
The vote to table the measure was taken after several council members had objections to the current form of the ordinance.
Councilman Pat McDaniel was the lone no vote.
Also passing at the meeting was an agreement for a bicycle plan for the city, and an agreement to purchase the Northeast Community Fund's former building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.