DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation.
In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck."
"In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Faber said his resignation is effective immediately.
"I thank the voters for the opportunity to serve as a member of their city council," he said. "May God bless the men, women, and children of our beloved community."
