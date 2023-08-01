DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — National Night Out is celebrated in thousands of communities across all 50 states.
"The city is like an apple, and if the core of the apple goes bad, everything else goes bad. So, we need to build up those relationships," said Joyce Kenny, Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations.
The purpose of the event is to build strong partnerships with police, other first responders and the community.
"The youth needs somebody that looks up to them and takes them under their wing and helps guide them. Sometimes at home, they look for somebody to help them," said Kent West, Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations.
Related Links
- National Night Out events to take place across central Illinois
- Coroner ID's 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in Decatur
- Local pastor wants 'action' not just 'talk' after 15-year-old is lured to his death by fellow teens
The Decatur community is also hoping to send out another message. With an increase of violence within the youth, they're aiming to create change.
On Sunday, 15-year-old Tyler Eubanks was lured to an abandoned building by two other teens where he was strangled and stabbed to death. The senseless murder has the community reeling.
"The community needs each other with all we're going through. We having too many tragedies so it's time for the communities to come together. The police, the sheriff, all the different organizations to come together as one to fellowship our community," said Antwane McClelland.
For information on McClelland's empowering youth group, contact Antwane McClelland at 217-520-9031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.