(WAND) —National Night Out is a long-running community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
Cities and towns across central Illinois will be hosting community events free of charge on the evening of August 1. If you would like your community's celebration included, please email news@wandtv.com
- Garden Park & Edgebrook Drive Neighborhood Association - Hazel Park, 5-7 pm
- Timberline Valley North HOA - 1300 Block of Alpine Drive, 6-7 pm
- United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association - Garden Hills Park, 4-7 pm
- Beardsley Park Neighborhood Association - Beardsley Park, 5-7 pm
- Copper Ridge HOA – 4500 Block of Copper Ridge Road
- City of Decatur - Hess Park, 5-8 pm
- The Villa's: 401 W. Allen-9 am-10:30 am
- Bonansinga: 825 W Jefferson-11 am-12:30 pm
- Hildebrandt: 1151 N 8th-1 pm-2:30 pm
- Brandon Court Apts: 9 Brandon Dr-4:30 pm-7 pm
- Johnson Park: 1151 Johnson Park Dr-4:30 pm-7 pm
- Enos Park: 1000 North 7th-4:30 pm-7 pm
- Westminster Presbyterian:533 S Walnut St- 5 pm-7 pm
- Ernie Bankhead: 219 S. Livingston/Beach-5 pm-7 pm
- Boys and Girls Club: Pioneer Park Neighborhood-6 pm-7:30 pm
- Hawthorne Place: Cedar between Holmes & Laurel-6 pm-8 pm
- Iles Park/ Harvard Park-6 pm-8 pm
- Stone Creek: 2119 Brook Stone Dr- 6 pm-8 pm
- YMCA Downtown:601 North 4th Spfld Art Assoc-7 pm-10 pm
- YMCA Iles: 4550 W Iles-7 pm-10 pm
- Southern View Park, 3483 S. 4th Street, 5-8 pm
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign south quad, 5-8 pm
