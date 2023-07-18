DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A long-running community-building event returns to Decatur.
On Tuesday, August 1, the City of Decatur, the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations (CONO), along with its National Night Out (NNO) partners will invite residents to the 40th annual National Night Out at Hess Park from 5-8 p.m.
The free family event will include food, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, mobile zoo, music by Terrance Taylor (TAT), along with local officials, police, and fire representatives. NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.
Two Neighborhood Ambassadors will be recognized at the event with special awards.
The NNO campaign involves local government officials, not-for-profit organizations, citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, and neighborhood organizations. According to the campaign, over 17,000 communities around the U.S. will host block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, and youth activities. In all, over 38 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out against Crime”.
