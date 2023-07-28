CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Champaign will be sponsoring National Night Out events across the city next month.
On Tuesday, August 1, 5 neighborhood-based National Night Out events will take place between the hours of 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Several registered neighborhood groups have submitted applications for the city’s neighborhood small grant which awards up to $500 to groups to host an engagement event in honor of National Night Out.
National Night Out is celebrated across the country as a way for neighbors to come together and improve the safety of communities.
Champaign residents are encouraged to participate by turning on their porch lights, gathering outdoors, and spending time with their neighbors. National Night Out is designed to generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and foster positive police-community relationships.
Residents in the following neighborhood group areas are encouraged to join neighbors at the following National Night Out events:
- Garden Park & Edgebrook Drive Neighborhood Association - Hazel Park, 5-7 p.m.
- Timberline Valley North HOA - 1300 Block of Alpine Drive, 6-7 p.m.
- United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association - Garden Hills Park, 4-7 p.m.
- Beardsley Park Neighborhood Association - Beardsley Park, 5-7 p.m.
- Copper Ridge HOA – 4500 Block of Copper Ridge Road
To learn more about National Night Out, or how to register your neighborhood group with the City, contact the Neighborhood Services Department at 217-403-7070.
