SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — In addition to the events taking place at both YMCA locations, the City of Springfield will be hosting National Night Out Events across the city on August 1.
This annual community-building campaign is designed to foster police community partnerships and promote safer, more caring neighborhoods.
National Night Out will feature an array of engaging activities, including interactive demonstrations, games, music, and much more. The city encourages all residents to participate in this year's National Night Out.
National Night Out Events, August 1st, 2023:
- The Villa's: 401 W. Allen-9:00 am-10:30 am
- Bonansinga: 825 W Jefferson-11:00 am-12:30 pm
- Hildebrandt: 1151 N 8th-1:00 pm-2:30 pm
- Brandon Court Apts: 9 Brandon Dr-4:30 pm-7:00 pm
- Johnson Park: 1151 Johnson Park Dr-4:30 pm-7:00 pm
- Enos Park: 1000 North 7th-4:30 pm-7:00 pm
- Westminster Presbyterian:533 S Walnut St- 5:00 pm-7:00 pm
- Ernie Bankhead: 219 S. Livingston/Beach-5:00 pm-7:00 pm
- Boys and Girls Club: Pioneer Park Neighborhood-6:00 pm-7:30 pm
- Hawthorne Place: Cedar between Holmes & Laurel-6:00 pm-8:00 pm
- Iles Park/ Harvard Park-6:00 pm-8:00 pm
- Stone Creek: 2119 Brook Stone Dr- 6:00 pm-8:00 pm
- YMCA Downtown:601 North 4th Spfld Art Assoc-7:00 pm-10:00 pm
- YMCA Iles: 4550 W Iles-7:00 pm-10:00 pm
