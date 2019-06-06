DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Illinois city councils have the choice to opt out of having cannabis businesses, such as dispensaries.
However, that wouldn't stop an individual from using marijuana. Pot is expected to be taxed and controlled like alcohol. The bill itself has more than 600 pages explaining how it is expected to work.
Cities have a choice to ban cannabis businesses. Based on the population, HB-1438 showed Decatur, Champaign-Urbana and Springfield could own one dispensary. WAND News reached out the Decatur city council for comment.
Councilman Chuck Kuhle responded, saying he's opposed to having marijuana in the city. He said his initial thought was a "wait and see approach and opt out initially on any dispensaries or growing facilities."
Councilman Pat McDaniel has spoken out against cannabis sales before. He said the city is in the works of getting a rehab center created for residents. He questioned having access to marijuana like that.
"Yes, we understand that people will buy their marijuana someplace else," McDaniel said. "Come to Decatur, it's legal to smoke it, but why would we add even more to the local residence(s)?"
McDaniel said he and other members of the council would rather not get involved. The councilman, who's also the president of Decatur's anti-drug coalition, said there was an unofficial straw vote. He said five council members voted in favor of opting out.
A portion of the revenue is supposed to go towards investing in minority communities that were impacted by cannabis prohibition. Substance abuse prevention programs would also benefit from the revenue.
"The problem is the tax revenue is not going to cover and pay for the police actions and all the other medical problems that come with more people using drugs," McDaniel said.
The councilman said nothing would change his mind.
Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law.