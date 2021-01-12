DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Family YMCA will be installing nine new Aerus Guardian air purification systems to their facility in combat efforts to prevent the spread of viruses and airborne contaminates.
The new purification systems are FDA approved and are considered to be Medical Grade II.
The units are free-standing, space technology certified, and are used primarily in healthcare environments and at the International Space Station.
Air moves through the device, destroying captured microorganisms – creating safer and cleaner air.
“Our top priority has always been to keep members and staff healthy and safe,” said Director of Development and Membership, Abby Helm. “More than ever, we want to ensure we are doing our part in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protecting our community by making sure the facility is clean and sanitized. These purifiers help give peace of mind by adding another layer of protection against COVID-19 and other viruses.”
The John Ullrich Foundation made funding for the new units possible.
The Aerus Medical Guardian purification systems are expected to be installed throughout the YMCA, including the wellness center and pool area.
