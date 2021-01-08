DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials are planning to discuss options for opening bars and restaurants in an upcoming meeting.
The topic is on the agenda of a special city council meeting scheduled for Jan. 11. It will be discussed during the study session part of the meeting.
The listing specifically says "discussion of options for opening bars and/or restaurants closed by the governor's office." Details were not provided.
The city council is also discussing municipal measures to assist businesses during the pandemic and how to allocate the second round of CARES funding for potential eligible recipients in the study session.
The agenda is attached to this story as a PDF document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.