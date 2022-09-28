DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man charged with first degree murder plead not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Adam Rich was originally charged with attempted murder in the case of Monique McKissic.
McKissic was rushed to the hospital to be treated for blunt force trauma on August 14. Rich's charge was upgraded to first degree murder when McKissic died as a result of her injuries.
His pre-trial date is set for November 3 at 9am.
