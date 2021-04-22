DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Memorial ExpressCare-East clinic will reopen to patients on April 25.
The facility will reopen and be available for treating minor injuries and illnesses, such as common respiratory symptoms (including COVID-19), ear pain, skin rashes and infections, minor breaks and sprains, minor cuts and burns, and urinary symptoms.
No appointments are needed.
Patients will be able to use the walk-in clinic services or “get in line” before their arrival by using the On My Way feature available through the Memorial Health System app.
Memorial ExpressCare sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
All patients and visitors are required to wear a medical-grade mask upon entry. All individuals undergo a health screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check.
Added precautions will be taken for individuals experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of employees and patients.
