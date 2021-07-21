MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother was sentenced to 33 years in prison for murdering her 19-month-old son.
Jessica Logan, 27, was sentenced by a Macon County judge on Wednesday morning for smothering her 19-month-old son Jayden Comage. A jury found her guilty of first degree murder back in June.
"We are pleased at the result that the jury found her guilty and I think the judge used good judgment as I think he does Judge Griffith's sentence was appropriate," said Assistant State's Attorney Steven Friedel.
According to officials, on the early morning of Oct. 7, 2019, Logan called 911 saying her son, Jayden Comage, wasn't breathing. When authorities responded to 650 E. Leafland Ave. for the call, they found the child to be cold and rigid with no signs of life shown.
During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence to the jury that 16 hours before calling 911, Logan googled on her phone "how do you suffocate".
In the courtroom on Wednesday, Logan pleaded to the judge to show her mercy on her sentence, stating she has a 5-year-old son who needs her.
"My heart hurts for the loss of my son. I would do anything to have him back," Logan said.
Throughout the case and trial, family stood beside Logan stating she didn't kill the 19-month-old. During sentencing, Hope Taylor, Jayden's grandmother, stated Logan is a great mom and would do anything for her kids.
"Jessica is by far the most loving, protective, and nurturing mother I know," Taylor testified.
Logan must serve 100 percent of her 33 year sentence. Once released, she will have 3 years of mandatory supervision.
