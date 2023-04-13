DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An early morning shoot out last October tested the mettle of three Decatur Police Officers.
Officers Ryan Ricker and Austin Bowman, along with Sergeant Timothy Wittmer were working as part of the department's Community Action Team, also known as CAT. The team works with the Decatur Street Crimes Unit to seize illegal firearms.
On October 12, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired. DPD said an informant had told them he was in possession of a gun. Bowman and Wittmer were both injured in the shootout.
Last week,the three officers were honored with the Decatur Police Department Medal of Valor. Wittmer and Bowman additionally received Purple Hearts.
Sgt. Wittmer and the other officers were also honored with a Valor Award from the 100 Club of Illinois.
Becky Wittmer, Sgt. Wittmer’s wife, shared the photos on Facebook writing “There are really no words to express all the emotions we have. I‘m incredibly proud of my husband and I’m so glad he’s still here with us.”
