DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Two Decatur officers are being treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital, and a suspect is dead, after an early morning shoot out.
Decatur Police said officers pulled over a man just after midnight on the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. That's when police said shots were fired, and two Decatur officers were hit. One was seriously hurt and had to undergo surgery, but both are now stable.
Chief Shane Brandel said his three officers were part of the department's Community Action Team, also known as CAT. Since May, CAT has worked with the Decatur Street Crimes Unit to seize 60 illegal firearms.
"We've been concerned this whole time that there would be a violent incident involving the officers. We hoped that wouldn't happen, but we also understand that when you are targeting violent offenders, at times we may be faced with a serious situation," Chief Brandel said.
Sheriff Jim Root said his deputy was also working with the team before the shootout early Wednesday morning.
"We've worked on a grant, that was granted by the city, for this purpose of getting rid of violent crime. So the deputy that happened to be in the area had worked some of these details with the city," Sheriff Root explained.
"Many of these [arrests] are [involved] with extended magazines, high capacity magazines and full auto. They are basically facing machine guns and they're going out every night to do this, to make a difference in our community," Chief Brandel added.
Illinois State Police is now investigating the four officers who fired at Neal.
"As soon as we have witness statements, and statements from the officers involved, more will able to be determined by the state's attorney for their decision," Anthony Kestner, Commander of ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations for Zone 5, explained.
The chief said this deadly encounter is another reminder of the dangers officers face everyday, putting their lives on the line to protect Decatur.
"Whether its a regular routine traffic stop or a call for service that might seem routine or mundane- we know that at any point in time those incidents can turn deadly," Chief Brandel said.
The Macon County Coroner has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jamontey Neal of Decatur. Sangamon County court records show he pleaded guilty to attempted predatory criminal sexual assault in a 2009 case. He was out on probation when Decatur Police said he shot and killed Christopher Beasley in April of 2010. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after a judge found he was playing with a gun and accidentally shot Beasley in the head. Neal had since been released from custody.
