DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded.
The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead.
State's Attorney said, "I have reviewed the investigative reports submitted by the Illinois State Police, the reports generated by members of the Decatur Police Department, and most importantly, the first hand evidence of the body worn cameras and squad car videos of the officers at the scene of the shooting."
"Based on the review of those materials, I am of the opinion that the officer's use of force in this situation was not in violation of the laws of the State of Illinois and unfortunately a necessary response to the actions of the deceased."
Multiple angles from several different body cams and patrol dash cams of the October 12 incident were released to the public.
WARNING: The video shown is graphic.
The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, who was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired. DPD said an informant had told them he was in possession of a gun.
They said Neal had two guns in the car with him. One was underneath of him. Decatur police said that is the one he reached for before opening fire on the officers.
Police said the driver, Neal, was ordered to show his hands. The videos that were released showed the officers repeatedly ordered Neal to show his hands and place his hands on the steering wheel. They said Neal refused to comply, and one officer saw what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near Neal.
At this point, DPD said the officers tried to remove Neal from the vehicle.
That's when they said Neal produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers at close range. At this point, the officers returned fire, DPD said.
Neal then again fired at the officers, police said, at which time the officers again returned fire.
During the shootout, one Decatur Police Officer was hit multiple times and a second Decatur Police Officer was hit one time. Neal was struck multiple times.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said, "Sergeant Wittmer was in the worst possible situation in this incident. He had been hit multiple times by gunfire. He went down to the ground. His vision was impaired. He had a malfunction of his weapon, and he was completely exposed to the person who was trying to kill him."
Decatur Police said Neal's family were viewing the footage of the shooting with Illinois State Police and the Macon County State's Attorney.
"I've said this from the beginning, I want the public to see this... there is no hiding anything here. The videos speak for themselves," Chief Brandel said.
A total of four officers involved did fire their weapons during this incident. The officers that were involved in the shooting were:
Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, 15-year veteran of DPD
Officer Austin Bowman, 2-year veteran of DPD
Officer Ryan Ricker, 2-year veteran of DPD
Deputy Travis Wolfe, a 10-year veteran of MCSO
Sgt. Wittmer was shot multiple times during this incident. He was shot in the hand which requiring surgery. It is possible he could lose a finger, but they are hoping that will not happen. He was also shot in the foot and the left posterior area, but a titanium wallet stopped that bullet. He had fragment injuries on his head. Officer Bowman was shot one time in the lower abdomen during this incident. It was a "through and through" wound. Both Sgt. Wittmer and Ofc. Bowman have been released from the hospital and are recovering.
Sgt. Wittmer can be heard on the videos telling fellow officers, "I'm hit all over."
Chief Brandel said of the officers now, "They are both doing well. I think if it were up to them, they would be back to work tomorrow. That is their spirit. They have a true desire to serve their community."
Rueter went on to say in a release Monday, "We know that our community has been plagued recently with the misuse of firearms by individuals who have no regard for the life or safety of others. The Decatur Police Department, in an effort to curb such violence, are taking proactive measures to address the issue. The investigation into the events of October 12 reveal that the officers involved had information, which turned out to be accurate, that the suspect individual had firearms, in violation of Illinois law. He was a felon, and not entitled to possession of any firearms. he had two. They conducted a traffic stop, based on a minor traffic violation, as is allowed under Illinois law. The suspect refused to comply with their demands to ensure their and his safety in the progression of the stop. The officers, concerned that he might use the firearm they believe he had, drew their weapons, because of his failure to comply. He then drew one of his own weapons and fired off the first shot and exited his vehicle as the officers backed away. Shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect."
"From the physical evidence present, it appears his first weapon jammed. The suspect retreated back into his vehicle and then came out again with his other firearm in hand. He was able to expend all rounds from that weapon. One of the officers was lying in the street exposed. His only recourse was to ensure the threat to himself, and others was neutralized, and in so doing, was required to expend all rounds in his weapon as the suspect had done. The entire exchange only took a matter of a few seconds."
Rueter continued, "Of particular note, before any shots were fired, one of the officers, trying to gain control of the suspect's hand, and thereby control the ability of the suspect to reach and possibly use a weapon, moved to holster his firearm to effect control of the suspect. It was at the opportunity of seeing the officer putting his weapon away, that the suspect chose to draw his firearm and ffire the first shot. Therefore, I decline to hold that the officer's actions in this circumstance were unwarranted."
According to police, the officers are a part of the department's CAT team, which focuses on gun violence in the city. Since May 1, CAT Team has seized 73 guns.
"These guys are going out every night to do what they can to get guns off the street and take violent offenders off the street and keeping this community safe," said Chief Brandel.
The Decatur Police Department previously shared a picture that was taken at the hospital after the officers were shot. It is a section of Sgt. Wittmer’s blood-stained uniform. "Although it may be difficult to look at, it should serve as a reminder to this community, our state, and our country of the level of dedication police officers have, and their willingness to sacrifice their very lives to keep our communities safe," DPD said in a statement.
