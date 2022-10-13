DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Both Decatur Police Officers who were shot during a traffic stop Wednesday have been released from the hospital.
The two officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, who was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired.
>>Prayer vigil planned for Decatur officers injured in shooting
Police said the driver, Neal, was ordered to show his hands. They said Neal refused to comply, and one officer saw what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near the Neal.
At this point, DPD said the officers tried to remove Neal from the vehicle.
That's when they said Neal produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers at close range. At this point, the officers returned fire, DPD said.
Neal then again fired at the officers, police said, at which time the officers again returned fire.
During the shootout, one Decatur Police Officer was hit multiple times and a second Decatur Police Officer was hit one time. Neal was struck multiple times.
An autopsy for Neal is scheduled for Thursday.
The officers that were shot were transported to DMH by other police officers on scene. One DPD officer is in stable condition. The other DPD officer is in serious, but stable condition and underwent surgery for his wounds.
In total, four police officers discharged weapons, three DPD officers and one deputy from Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Illinois State Police was contacted and will be conducting the investigation.
The DPD officers involved in the incident will be placed on Administrative Leave, which is also standard procedure.
The incident was captured both on body cams and dash cams. Decatur Police said that "in the interest of transparency," they will release the videos soon.
"Anytime there is a loss of life, we are saddened, and our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," DPD said. "We are also hurting for our officers, who were out working the streets trying to confront violent offenders and they were faced with an officer's worst nightmare. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our officers."
WAND will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
These are the second and third officers shot in Decatur this year. Another officer was shot in January during a chase. The officer was treated for face and shoulder wounds in that incident.
>>Decatur Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officer
>>Police release body cam footage from officer being shot
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.