DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A prayer vigil is planned after two Decatur police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.
The shooting left two officers in serious condition. One underwent surgery. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died following a shootout with police during a traffic stop, DPD said.
The vigil is planned for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Police Department, 707 W South Side Drive in Decatur.
A group will be meeting in front of the building to pray for law enforcement officers and the community as a whole.
If you plan to attend, you are asked to park next door at the factory or Fam & Fleet. Do not park at DPD.
