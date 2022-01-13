DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is releasing the video footage from last week's incident, when a DPD officer was shot in the line of duty.
Police say the video footage is from the officer’s body-worn camera and in-car video.
The officer in the video has been identified as Ofc. Stephanie Vail, a six-year veteran of the department, who was assigned to the patrol division.
Officer Vail was taken to the hospital but has since been released and continues to recover from her injuries.
Chief Shane Brandel stated "As the Chief of Police, I want to commend the officers and detectives of the Decatur Police Department. The dedication of the men and women of DPD is inspiring to me and makes me proud to be a part of this organization. I also want to thank the community for the words of support and encouragement. In the current climate, all law enforcement officers appreciate hearing and knowing they are supported by the communities they serve."
