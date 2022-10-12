DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - According to police, around 12:30 a.m. on October 12th Decatur Police responded to a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. When officers approached the vehicle and demanded for the driver to show his hands, the driver refused.
"During this interaction, one of the officers observed what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near the driver. As the officers attempted to move the driver from the vehicle, the driver produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers at close range," said Shane Brandel, Chief of Decatur Police.
Officers then returned shots, striking the suspect multiple times. Two officers involved were also hit.
"One DPD Officer is in stable condition. The other DPD Officer is in serious but stable condition, and under went surgery for his wounds," said Chief Brandel.
The suspect of the shootout later died, and has been identified as 32 year-old Jamontey Neal of Decatur. This crime shook the community. Many gathered in honor of a prayer vigil for the officers involved.
"We just put out a call for prayer. We said lets meet here at 6 pm tonight and well you can see it was such a great turnout," said Jamie Snoke, retired DPD Employee.
"We are here. We love you, we're thinking about you. We know the risk you take every day when you go out," said Lisa Smith, running for the 96th District.
The event brought out community members to show their support for the Decatur Police.
"I'm amazed by the turn out tonight. It's one way that the community can show support for our police force," said Brian Reynolds, Decatur Resident.
"I just want our community to just be strong. I want our community to get past this," said Shemilah Sanders, Founder of Shemilah Outreach Center.
As of right now, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
