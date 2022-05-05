DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur parents got the chance to learn more about major changes coming to special education programs at an Open House Thursday night. The programs are housed in DPS61 schools, but are run by the Macon-Piatt Special Education District.
Parents are concerned about the Special Education District's plan to close the Social-Emotional Development Program, known as SED. Next year, these students will instead be absorbed into the the Social Emotional Alternate Program, known as SEAP.
"I was worried, concerned, my child - like most children like him - don't deal with change. So I was very concerned," Crystal Kean, the mother of an SED student, told WAND News.
Mothers like Kean were apprehensive about the SED program shutting down.
"It's like forward with no transition, or backwards, and that's not fair," SED mom Lauren Seifert explained.
Seifert said her son already graduated from the SEAP program and prefers the SED program that acts as a middle ground, preparing students to return to their home school.
"I don't think there's any mainstreaming at SEAP to transition him toward. That's the goal is to transition him back home," Seifert added.
"I don't want to go back to SEAP, it feels like I've been to SEAP and I've been back from it and its not a pleasant experience. I think I've gone past that and learned from it," Seifert's son, Gavyn, told WAND News.
But other students told their parents that they're excited about the change.
"He knew everything about it - where the classes were, the principal, he even mentioned a few teachers. So he's excited and he's ready to go. I guess I'm hoping to get out of it - calm my nerves and know that he'll do well there just like he has here," Kean explained.
Principal Jessica Ellison said she's already working to make the transition a smooth process.
"We have been already working with some of the students to start coming over and spending some time, so we can get to know them," Ellison told WAND News.
Ellison said SEAP will hire additional staff to keep class sizes small and continue fulfilling each child's Individual Education Plan (IEP).
"We meet the students where they are. So if we know a student needs to work on transitioning, then we're going to hold them a little more accountable for behaviors than a student who we're just getting to learn what their behaviors are," Ellison added.
Ellison said the SEAP Program is also getting new tools next year, like a sensory room, climbing wall and fitness area, and more field trips.
She anticipates about 60 students will be enrolled in the program. But administrators will be working more actively with district schools to transition students who are ready to graduate back to their home school.
