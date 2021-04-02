DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police said they bought back $40,000 in guns in less than two hours during a "Day of Peace" event Friday.
Community members were encouraged to bring their guns to sell to police from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 2 at the Community Church of God. The church is located at 333 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
It appeared to be a success, as the line wrapped around the church during this event. More than 100 people came out to turn in weapons. There were no questions asked and no identification was required at this event.
Police ended up running out of money they could use to buy guns.
"We didn't really know what to expect," Decatur Police Chief James Getz said. "This is the first gun buy back and first community day of peace we've had. And so when I look at how many people are here... one, we've got a lot of people turning in guns that could end up on the streets, and then we've just got a lot of people here to mix with everybody and just have a good time."
Police were buying back semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, rifles and revolvers. They were not accepting magazines or ammunition, but the public was encouraged to donate those items.
The Decatur Police Department is working on potentially having another buy back event.
The Friday event was an alliance between Decatur churches, the NAACP, the Department of Community Development, Decatur police and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.