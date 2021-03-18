DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - People can turn in their guns in an upcoming event held in response to recent gun violence in Decatur.
The Decatur Community Day of Peace is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 2. It is happening as an alliance between Decatur churches, the NAACP, the Department of Community Development, Decatur police and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Cash will be provided to turn in guns. There will be no questions asked, no identification required and no ammunition accepted.
Guns must be unloaded.
The event will be held at the Community Church of God, located at 333 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur.
A flyer attached to this story as more information about prices offered for different weapons.
