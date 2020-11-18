DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating shots fired Wednesday night in Decatur.
WAND-TV observed a large police presence in the Wabash Crossing apartment complex area at a location near Orchard Street and Clinton Street. Police were focused on an apartment building in the area.
Officers said they do not believe anyone was hit.
The station is working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.
