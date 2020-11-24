DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Starting Nov. 30, the Decatur Public Library will be allowing individuals to schedule appointments for access to the building's computers.
Appointments must be made for access into the building and are limited to 5 individuals per hour. Appointments are only for computer access.
Appointments will be available Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
See below for library guidelines and instructions for computer access.
Guidelines:
- Appointments will be limited to one person per appointment.
- Only one appointment per day per person.
- The appointment is for computer use only. Browsing and/or checking out of materials will not be available at this time. You may request materials through our curbside service.
- Patrons are required to wear masks while in the building. If you are unable to wear a mask due to health concerns, please let us know when scheduling your appointment as separate (special) arrangements may be made.
- Computer use will be limited to one hour. (Time can be extended at the librarians' discretion.)
- Please bring in money for any prints you will need; as a reminder, we only accept CASH for prints. (Prints are $0.15 per page for black and white and $0.50 for color).
- Please bring your library card or photo ID with you. Access will not be given without ID verification.
- If you do not show up within 10 minutes of your reserved time, you forfeit that time and will need to reschedule for another available time slot.
- If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, we ask that you DO NOT enter the building and must reschedule.
How Do I Enter the Building?:
- Upon arrival at your scheduled time, proceed to the library entrance.
- If others are waiting, please maintain 6 feet of space between yourself and other patrons.
- A librarian will admit you to the building after verifying your name/appointment time.
- When you are finished with your computer time, please let the librarians know, and they will direct you on how to exit the building.
Each station will be sanitized before being used by the next patron.
To make an appointment, call (217) 421-9700.
