DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library is looking to help the city's teachers.
DPL made the announcement on its Facebook page. It says if teachers need books to supplement their lesson plans, to give them a call.
All a teacher has to do is let them know the age or grade of the students, the subject being covered, how many books are needed, and any specific book titles.
The library says it'll get the items and have them waiting for teachers.
The phone number to call is 217-424-2900 extension 5.