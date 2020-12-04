DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced a part-time return to in-person learning starting January 19.
DPS said it plans to "continue to monitor the health and safety of our community; therefore, this plan is tentative and will be reevaluated following the holiday break."
Students want in-person learning will be assigned one day per week to attend in person for January 19 – February 5.
In-person students will be divided into two groups, A and B; in-person students will be notified by their school which group they are divided into.
- Group A students will attend in-person on Tuesdays; Group B students will attend in-person on Thursdays.
- All students will continue to attend school virtually on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
- Those who selected to continue with virtual learning only will still receive assignments on Tuesday and Thursdays; those who selected in-person learning will receive assignments on the day of school they are not in-person.
Only those students who previously declared through Skyward that they would attend in person will attend for January 19 – February 5.
DPS will also be reopening the form in Skyward for families to select if they want students to attend in-person starting February 8. Families have until January 8 to make that selection in Skyward using the “Learning Environment Choice” form under Custom Forms.
If health data shows it is safe to do so, DPS plans to start welcoming back students 4-days per week in-person starting Feb. 8.
Students participating in-person would attend in-person Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with all students participating in virtual learning on Wednesdays.
Students will transition from 1-day per week in-person to 4-days per week following this schedule:
- PreK-2nd: 4-days per week starting February 8; 3rd-12th: continue with 1-day per week
- PreK-8th: 4-days per week starting February 15; 9th-12th: continue with 1-day per week
- All students: 4-days per week starting February 22
