Decatur, ILL. (WAND)- Decatur Public School District 61's Board of Education will meet on January 26, 2021 at 4 p.m.
The meeting agenda includes name changes to schools that are merging in the district.
Schools including Johns Hill, Parsons, and Franklin.
The Naming Committee has purposed the following for the Board of Education to vote on: Johns Hill Magnet School remains the same, merger of Stevenson Elementary School and Parsons Accelerated School to Parsons Elementary, and the merger of Franklin Elementary School and Oak Grove Elementary School to Franklin Grove Elementary School.
This is part of District Policy 4:150.
